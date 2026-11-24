Motorcyclist clocked at 91 km/h as officers also apprehend two fleeing teens

This past week (between Monday, 16th November and Sunday, 22nd November 2026), the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) continued heightened community visibility and traffic patrols, at various locations across the island.

During that period, a total of 155 speeding tickets were issued, with 39 other tickets given to motorists, for various traffic offences. Of concern, the highest recorded speed was 91 km/h.

The week before, the highest recorded speed was 120 km/h. In both instances, the two offending motorcyclists were caught and the motorcycle clocked at 120 km/h was impounded.

Equally concerning, police officers were recently involved in the pursuit of two underage riders, through the eastern parishes.

It’s understood that the males involved, apparently aged 15 and 17, rode separate motorcycles through a BPS speed check in Smith’s parish Friday evening (20th November).

When signalled to stop, they reportedly attempted to evade officers, heading east at speed, while making dangerous manoeuvres, causing other motorists to take evasive action.

However, ultimately each teen was apprehended in St. George’s, without further incident.

Both were later released on police bail and are expected to appear in court, in due course.

Community reassurance patrols, including proactive 315 F initiatives, were also conducted in the past seven days.

Motorists are once again encouraged to help make Bermuda safer, by using our roads responsibly and reducing their speed.

In addition, don’t operate a vehicle while intoxicated and please comply with police instructions to stop, if signaled to do so, for the safety of all road users.