The OurOcean Bermuda Film Series, showcasing conservation, continues this evening.
It is being hosted by Nonsuch Expeditions, in collaboration with Oceanic Global, at The Speciality Cinema.
Tonight at 7pm, the work of four winners of the 2026 Oceanic Global Short Film Festival – plus others – will be featured, under the theme “Films That Awaken New Depths”.
And tomorrow, also at 7pm, an Azores & Portuguese Film Night: The final evening of the festival celebrates the cultural and ocean connections between Bermuda and the Azores.
There will be a mix of English language and Portuguese films, with sub-titles.
Entry is free but space is limited and tickets must be secured – go to ourocean.bm