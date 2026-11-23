Bermudian umpire Precious Smith stands in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy clash as Sri Lanka thrash the Netherlands

AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 22: Sathya Sandeepani of Sri Lanka during the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 Super Six match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on November 22, 2026 in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) Bermudian umpire Precious Smith stood on-field in Ajman as Sri Lanka cruised to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.

Officiating alongside India’s Gayathri Venugopalan, with Bangladesh’s Dolly Rani as third umpire, Smith was kept busy throughout a chaotic Netherlands innings that featured two LBW rulings and four run-outs.

After Sri Lanka elected to field at Karwan Sports Club, Kavisha Dilhari (2-8) and Nimasha Meepage (2-13) tore through the Dutch batting order. Captain Sterre Kalis offered the sole resistance with 26 off 40 balls before a frantic lower-order collapse saw the Netherlands lose their final four wickets via run-outs to be bowled out for 57 in 17.4 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 58-1 inside 7.2 overs to book their place in the final with 76 balls to spare, led by opener Vishmi Gunaratne (29 not out off 23 balls) and captain Harshitha Samarawickrama (21 not out).