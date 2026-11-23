Bermudian triathlete caps his first full season back from injury at Tauranga race won by Spain’s Izan Edo Aguilar

Spain’s Izan Edo Aguilar produced a devastating late surge to claim his first World Triathlon Cup title in Tauranga on Sunday, while Bermudian Olympian Tyler Smith closed out his 2026 season in 28th place.

In the inaugural men’s World Cup race at Pilot Bay, six contenders entered the closing stages separated by a single second. Coming off the final bend in fifth, 21-year-old Edo Aguilar broke clear over the final 500 metres to cross the line in 52:11.

Netherlands’ Mitch Kolkman claimed silver three seconds back in 52:14, with France’s Baptiste Passemard a further second behind in 52:15 for bronze.

Smith, capping his first full season back from injury, completed the sprint-distance course in 53:50—1 minute and 39 seconds off the winning pace—after posting splits of 9:14 on the 750m swim (28th), 27:51 on the 20km bike (32nd), and 15:32 on the 5km run (27th).