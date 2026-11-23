Noah Browne reclaims Men’s Open title while Abigail Brewer edges Sydney Wallace in Women’s decider

Second seeds Noah Browne and Abigail Brewer both dethroned top-seeded favourites on finals night as the 2026 Bermuda Squash Association Club Championships concluded in Devonshire.

In a repeat of last year’s Men’s Open final, Browne turned the tables on defending champion Anaya Smith, producing a clinical straight-sets display to win 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 and reclaim the crown.

The Women’s Open decider delivered a dramatic 30-minute contest, with Brewer racing into a two-game lead against top seed Sydney Wallace before holding her nerve in a tense fourth-game tie-break to prevail 11-6, 11-4, 7-11, 14-12.

Across the supporting finals, Kleyon-Paul White survived a 41-minute marathon to edge Fintan Sagurs 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 12-14, 12-10 in the Men’s C Division, while Bill Dickinson rallied from 2-1 down to beat Jan Brewer in five sets for the Men’s Over 60 title. Elsewhere, Hugo Adams defeated Rhys Puddy in four games to take Men’s B honours, and Taylor Kyme swept Mira Kikkeri in 12 minutes to win the Women’s B crown.