OBA Leader Ben Smith is happy with the amendments to laws governing the creating of an Education Authority; he questions why it took an absence of PLP MPs for the original vote to open the door for collaboration

Laws to create an Education Authority over public schools were passed on Friday, with a series of amendments that appear to be heavily influenced by Opposition proposals.



OBA Leader and Shadow Education Minister Ben Smith is very happy with the changes, and cites how his team worked with Education Minister Diallo Rabain to find common ground over the plans.



However, he told Gary Foster Skelton he also thinks Government were ’embarrassed’ into cooperating because a number of PLP MPs were not present at the original final vote on the legislation.



This is what allowed the Opposition to force a delay and subsequently submit amendments.



WATCH the interview above.