Official draw for 2027 Concacaf Qualifiers takes place live on December 2

Bermuda have been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the official draw for the 2027 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers, which will be staged across El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Based on the September 2026 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Rankings, Bermuda sit alongside Cuba, Honduras, Curaçao, Suriname, and Belize in the third tier of the 29-team field.

The official draw will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 12:00pm AST—streamed live on Concacaf’s official YouTube channel—and will divide the nations into five groups of five and one group of four.

Following round-robin play across the three host nations, only the six group winners will advance to the 2027 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship finals, where they will join top-ranked regional powerhouses the United States and Mexico, who received direct entry.