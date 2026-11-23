The Ministry of Public Works and Environment advises motorists that an emergency lane closure will be in effect on South Road near the Turtle Bay Lane entrance in Southampton for water leak repairs.

The lane closure will take place on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Traffic will be managed by representatives of Intelligent Excavation using road signs and, where necessary, traffic lights.

The Ministry encourages motorists to proceed with caution and thanks the public for its cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.