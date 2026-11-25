Dani Brown scores all three goals as school edges Somersfield Academy 3–0 at Bernard Park

The Berkeley Institute held firm in a tense defensive battle to overcome Somersfield Academy 3–0 and claim the Bermuda School Sports Federation (BSSF) Under-16 Netball tournament crown at Bernard Park.

With clear chances at a premium throughout the championship match, Dani Brown proved decisive, accounting for all three of Berkeley’s goals and striking twice inside the final two minutes to put the title beyond reach.

The two finalists navigated very different semi-final tests to set up the title decider:

Berkeley Institute 10–2 Saltus Grammar: Berkeley marched into the showpiece with a commanding display. Brown led the attack with seven goals alongside three from Azaria Scott, while Zara Bule netted both replies for Saltus Grammar.

Somersfield Academy 12–11 Bermuda High School: Somersfield came through a dramatic high-scoring contest to reach the final. Anya Aeleishe Pearman was clinical with 11 goals and Cali Atcheson-Greenidge added one, just enough to edge out a spirited BHS side powered by Hailey Odouri (6) and Layla Lightbourn (5).