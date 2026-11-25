Continuing a cherished annual tradition of community support, the team at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club recently visited The Salvation Army’s North Street Citadel in Hamilton to serve Thanksgiving dinner as part of its ongoing partnership with the charitable organization.

The hotel’s culinary team thoughtfully prepared a traditional U.S. Thanksgiving dinner featuring roasted turkey with gravy and stuffing, glazed Christmas ham, macaroni and cheese, Bermuda cassava pie, pumpkin rice, green beans, chickpea and vegetable curry with jasmine rice, and Executive Pastry Chef John “JJ” Hauser’s signature ginger and sugar cookies.

Tim Morrison, General Manager, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, said: “Sharing a meal is a meaningful way to celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving and connect with members of our community. At Hamilton Princess, we are proud to support the communities that support us, and we are grateful to our team members who generously volunteer their time and talents each year to make this tradition possible.”

Corps Officer Captain Cathy Esdaille of The Salvation Army said: “Community partnerships like the one we share with Hamilton Princess are invaluable in helping us meet the needs of those we serve. Offering this meal creates connection, comfort and hope, and we are thankful for this partnership, which helps us extend that sense of belonging to members of our community.”

The hotel’s annual pre-Thanksgiving service is one of several festive-season community initiatives, including Hamilton Princess’ annual Christmas Wish Breakfast Gift Drive, Seniors Christmas Tea & Bingo, and Christmas Day dinner deliveries in partnership with the Bermuda Police Service and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service.

Tim Morrison added: “We believe that small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference, and we are grateful to our team members and community partners who help us bring these initiatives to life.”

The community is invited to join the Hamilton Princess team on Tuesday, December 15th, from 7am to 10am, for its 2nd Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast Gift Drive. The hotel will be collecting unwrapped gifts for children and families to help brighten their Christmas. Toys, games, gift cards and more will be distributed through the hotel’s charitable partners, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda, The Gina Spence Program and the Family Centre. Each person who donates will be welcomed to enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast prepared by the hotel’s culinary elves.

Tim Morrison said: “We look forward to welcoming the community for a joyful and meaningful morning, and we thank everyone who can participate in helping make the festive season a little brighter for children and families across Bermuda.”