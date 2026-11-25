Reigning champion Khamal Cumberbatch edges tight third game to beat Bermudian 3–0

Bermuda’s Micah Franklin saw his impressive Men’s Individuals campaign at the 2026 WATA Caribbean Senior Squash Championships (CASA) in Jamaica end at the semi-final stage after a 3–0 defeat to top seed Khamal Cumberbatch.

In a rematch of last year’s championship decider in Guyana, the reigning regional champion from Barbados proved too strong once again, prevailing 11–7, 11–4, 11–9 to secure his return to the final.

Cumberbatch immediately put Franklin on the back foot, dictating the early tempo to take the opening game 11–7 before pulling away decisively in the second to close it out 11–4.

Refusing to go quietly, Franklin mounted a spirited resistance in the third, matching the Barbadian point for point down the stretch before Cumberbatch edged a tight finish 11–9 to seal victory.