Gabriella Cechini and brothers Elliott and Ronan Davidge impress against elite cross country fields

Bermuda’s rising distance talents delivered strong performances across the US cross country circuit, with Gabriella Cechini and brothers Elliott and Ronan Davidge competing against elite regional and national fields.

In Holmdel, New Jersey, Gabriella Cechini was one of three Mercersburg Academy runners competing at the Brooks Northeast Regional Cross Country Championships—a fiercely contested qualifier for December’s national championships in California that drew top high school talent from Maryland to Maine. Cechini broke the 20-minute mark in the girls’ championship race, clocking 19:48 to finish 52nd, just ahead of junior teammate Teresa Nyarko (56th, 20:06), while senior Maddie Chu medalled in the junior/senior race (21st, 24:11).

Meanwhile, in Cedarville, Ohio, Pacers Track Club athletes Elliott and Ronan Davidge tested themselves against more than 2,000 entrants at the 2026 Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships. In the 9–10 Boys 3K, Elliott clocked 12:22.42 to place 57th out of 321 runners—ranking an impressive 18th among 142 nine-year-olds. Older brother Ronan covered the 13–14 Boys 4K in 15:17.20, finishing 134th out of 307 overall and 71st among 132 14-year-old competitors.