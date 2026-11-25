We spend considerable time discussing what the government, schools and teachers should do, says Ben Smith, but there is someone whose responsibility we don’t discuss nearly enough … the student

Statement by Ben Smith, Leader of The Opposition and Shadow Education Minister:

I have spent most of my life coaching swimmers, and one thing I learned early is that two athletes can have the same coach, train in the same pool and follow the same programme, yet achieve very different results.

Sometimes the difference is natural ability or opportunity. But often it comes down to what happens when the coach isn’t standing beside them.

Do they think about what they learned? Do they ask questions when something isn’t working. And do they try to understand why?

I can prepare a training programme, explain technique and help an athlete recognise where they need to improve. I can encourage them when they’re struggling and challenge them when I believe they’re capable of more.

But I cannot swim the race for them.

That lesson has shaped how I think about education.

We spend considerable time discussing what the government should do, what schools should provide and whether teachers are delivering the results we expect. Those are necessary conversations, particularly when children are struggling.

But there is someone whose responsibility we don’t discuss nearly enough.

The student.

Education cannot be something that simply happens to a young person because they turn up at school each morning.

They have to participate in their own learning.

I have worked with swimmers who struggled with a particular skill. We might spend time during training correcting it, but the athletes who made progress were often the ones who kept thinking about the correction after practice. They came back with questions. They tried to apply the feedback the next time they got into the water.

They didn’t always get it right. Sometimes they became frustrated. But they were involved in finding the solution.

Imagine bringing more of that attitude into the classroom.

A student who doesn’t understand mathematics should feel comfortable asking the teacher to explain it again. Someone who struggles with reading should be encouraged to practise rather than hide the difficulty. And a disappointing test result should start a conversation about what went wrong and what needs to change.

That doesn’t mean every problem can be solved by working harder.

Some children have learning difficulties and require specialist support. Others face circumstances at home that make concentrating on schoolwork extremely difficult. There are students who have fallen behind because the help they needed was not available.

Those problems are real, and the adults responsible for their education must respond.

But recognising those difficulties should not mean giving up on what a young person might achieve.

One of the most rewarding parts of coaching is seeing an athlete accomplish something they once believed was beyond them. Often the breakthrough comes after a period when progress seemed painfully slow.

Young people need to understand that improvement doesn’t always happen immediately.

They also need to develop the discipline to do things that aren’t particularly exciting.

Not every training session is enjoyable. Some of the most important work is repetitive. Athletes learn that they cannot only practise the things they already do well.

School is no different.

There will be subjects students enjoy and others they find difficult. There will be assignments they would rather avoid. But completing the work, preparing for examinations and learning to manage their time are part of developing independence.

I also believe we should encourage students to go beyond what is required.

Read something because it interests you. Ask a question that wasn’t on the worksheet. If you want to understand a subject better, find another explanation or ask someone who knows more about it.

Young people have access to extraordinary learning resources today. Information that once required a trip to the library can now be found in seconds.

But having access to information doesn’t mean someone has learned anything.

That still requires effort.

The habits developed in school will matter long after the examinations are finished.

An apprentice learning a trade has to listen, practise and accept correction. Someone entering international business will have to keep developing new skills as the industry changes. A young entrepreneur will make mistakes and need the determination to learn from them.

Whatever career our young people choose, they will eventually face situations where nobody can do the work for them.

That is why I think we should speak more directly to students about their responsibility.

Not simply tell them that education is important, but help them understand that their choices make a difference.

Did you prepare for the test? Did you complete the assignment properly? When you didn’t understand something, did you ask for help?

Those questions should become part of how young people assess their own progress.

Naturally, the expectations must be appropriate for their age. A young child needs much more guidance than a teenager preparing to leave school.

Teachers, parents and government still have responsibilities to provide the support and opportunities children need.

But we should not create an environment where everyone is accountable for a student’s progress except the student.

I want young Bermudians to believe they have a meaningful role in shaping their future.

Their circumstances matter. The quality of their education matters. The opportunities available to them matter.

So does what they choose to do with those opportunities.

We owe our young people the opportunity to succeed. We should also have the confidence in them to expect that they will do their part.