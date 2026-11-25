Business leader Christian Dunleavy says we should expect leaner Corporate Income Tax Revenues in the future

Nearly two years on from the implementation of Corporate Income Tax, we should not presume our golden goose will keep laying such large eggs…



That’s a takeaway from Christian Dunleavy’s comments at the AGM luncheon for the Association of Bermuda International Companies.



In terms of the C.I.T., the current year’s revenues are estimated around 800-million at the latest update.



However, the ABIC Chairman noted how fewer natural disasters have led to fewer insurance payouts, leading to greater profits for the insurers that make up the bulk of C.I.T.-payers.



Nevertheless, the initial windfall has brought benefits no one saw coming, he says…