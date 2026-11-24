Five-strong squad reach the podium in every event contested at Caribbean Games in Jamaica

Bermuda’s athletes delivered a standout performance at the 2026 Special Olympics Caribbean Games in Jamaica, returning home with six medals across singles and doubles competition.

The Bermudian contingent reached the podium in every event they contested—securing one gold, four silvers, and a bronze—ensuring every member of the five-strong squad contributed to the medal tally.

Alshauntae Symons headlined the singles campaign by capturing Bermuda’s sole gold medal, while Carlton Thompson and Ciara Bell both battled their way to silver. Eden Woollery and Patrick Thomas narrowly missed out on individual hardware with fourth-place finishes.

Bermuda carried that momentum into the doubles events, sweeping podium spots across all three categories. Thompson added two more silvers to his collection—teaming up with Thomas in the Men’s Doubles before partnering Symons in the Mixed Doubles—while Bell and Woollery combined to claim bronze in the Women’s Doubles.