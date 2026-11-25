It’s that time of year again and The Grateful Bread is writing to ask you to please help spread the word to hose in need about our FREE GIVEAWAY EVENT at St. Andrew’s Church (next to People’s Pharmacy driveway Exit) on Church Street, Hamilton on Saturday, November 28 from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM .

We will be giving away good quality second-hand Ladies’ and Men’s and Boys, Girls /Toddlers/Babies Clothes, Shoes and Accessories, Toys, Bedding, Household goods, Miscellaneous goods and new Toiletries. Not only will guests be able to shop for free, but they will also be offered delicious sandwiches & wraps while they fill up their bags!

Please find attached our flyer to distribute, post on your noticeboards, and/or share with anyone in need so we can help as many people as possible!

Additionally, if you would like to volunteer or have kids needing community service hours please reach out and email gratefulbda@gmail.com. We are always happy to welcome newcomers to the team!