At least two Bermudian sides guaranteed spots in 20-team international football event next December

Bermuda is set to host a major international football event next year after organisers unveiled fresh details for the Ignite 5 Pro 100K Tournament, scheduled for December 4th – 11th 2027.

The week-long competition will pit 20 teams against one another for a $100,000 top prize, blending high-stakes football with fan-focused entertainment and community engagement.

Crucially for home supporters, at least two Bermudian clubs are guaranteed spots in the draw, offering local players a high-profile stage against visiting international opposition. Organisers have also stressed that strict eligibility rules, discipline, and sportsmanship will underpin the event.

Beyond standard match play, the format introduces interactive elements aimed at heightening the spectacle:

$2,000 1v1 Shootout: A high-pressure, one-on-one knockout competition testing individual skill and composure.

The Power Ball: A newly teased match feature designed to inject unpredictability, with exact mechanics still under wraps.

Community Focus: Programme opportunities for young aspiring footballers, local businesses, and community organisations throughout the week.