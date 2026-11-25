Bermudian swimmer wins 500-yard freestyle as Red Raiders battle Cardinal Gibbons to 157–157 stalemate

Bermudian swimmer Katherine Wheddon delivered a standout winning display as Baylor School Women’s Swimming and Diving battled Cardinal Gibbons to a dramatic 157–157 tie at the Baylor Aquatic Center.

Roared on by an energetic home crowd, the Red Raiders went down to the wire in a fiercely contested dual meet to preserve their undefeated start to the 2026–27 season.

Wheddon set the tone early for the hosts with a commanding swim in the 500-yard freestyle. Touching the wall in 5:11.68, she captured maximum first-place points to spearhead a resilient collective effort from Baylor.

Backed by consistent scoring across both the swimming lanes and the diving boards, Baylor matched Cardinal Gibbons stroke for stroke throughout the evening, culminating in an honour-sharing stalemate that keeps their unbeaten campaign intact.