Michael Madeiros, Heris Ziai and Jah’Zion Taylor cap an undefeated season with a 4–1 victory

Vice-captain Michael Madeiros and Heris Ziai score in championship final as three Bermuda connected seniors help SAC complete an undefeated CISAA campaign

Three senior high school footballers with strong Bermuda connections have helped St. Andrew’s College (SAC) make school history, capturing a third consecutive Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA) soccer championship following a commanding 4–1 victory over De La Salle College on November 9.



Bermudians Michael Madeiros and Jah’Zion Taylor, alongside Bermuda resident Heris Ziai, have been integral members of the Saints’ remarkable championship run. Now in their final year at SAC, the trio have celebrated three consecutive regional championships, an unprecedented achievement for the school’s 1st Soccer program. Madeiros, who serves as vice-captain of the team, and Ziai both found the back of the net in the championship final, helping secure the historic victory and cap an undefeated CISAA season. The Saints entered the final following a convincing 4–0 semifinal victory over Villanova College, continuing the form that has established them as the leading independent-school soccer programs in Canada.



For Madeiros, the championship marks another milestone in an impressive senior season. A commanding presence in the Saints’ defence, he has combined his responsibilities as vice-captain with consistently strong performances at the back and an increasing ability to contribute offensively. Known for his composure, determination and ability to read the game, Madeiros has become an important part of the team’s defensive and leadership structure. His goal in the championship final was another example of his ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch. Ziai has also enjoyed an impressive season, contributing goals, assists and creativity to the Saints’ attack. His goal in the final further highlighted his importance to the squad, while Taylor continues to provide pace, skill and attacking energy on the wing.



Together, the three seniors have helped shape an extraordinary period in SAC soccer history. The championship completes a remarkable three-year run that began in 2024, when SAC captured both the CISAA regional and Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS) national championships. The Saints repeated that double in 2025, becoming the first school to achieve back-to-back CISAA and CAIS championship doubles. Although the team narrowly missed a third consecutive national title in October, finishing runners-up following a hard-fought 1–0 defeat to St. George’s School of British Columbia, their return to the national final and subsequent CISAA triumph underscore the consistency and success of the programme.



The Bermuda connection to this success extends beyond the current senior trio. Brothers Sebastian and Michael Madeiros were both members of the 2024 SAC squad that captured the first of the three consecutive CISAA titles and the CAIS national championship. Sebastian, then co-captain, was named MVP of the 2024 CAIS championship final. Sebastian subsequently represented Bermuda at the 2025 Island Games in Orkney, Scotland, helping the Bermuda U23 men’s football team secure a gold medal. He now plays university soccer for St. Francis Xavier University (StFX) in Nova Scotia, where the X-Men enjoyed a historic 2026 season, opening with ten consecutive victories and entering the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) semifinal ranked second nationally before suffering a disappointing defeat.



Earlier this season, SAC also attracted international attention after defeating Northfield Mount Hermon, then ranked seventh in the United States by Sports Illustrated’s High School On SI Prep Soccer rankings. Madeiros scored the winning goal in that match, having also scored in the team’s previous game, demonstrating his ability to deliver in important moments against high-level opposition.



While the CISAA championship is a significant achievement, the football season is far from over for the three seniors. The boys will continue competing through the fall and winter, including SAC’s upcoming soccer tournament and further opportunities to showcase their abilities. All three are also participating in identification camps and exploring interest from universities and colleges in Canada, the United States and internationally as they consider the next stage of their academic and football careers. Madeiros, who has previously represented Bermuda at U17 level, is particularly keen to continue his football development at university while remaining available and eager for future opportunities to represent Bermuda at national-team level.



For Madeiros, Taylor and Ziai, the coming months represent an important opportunity to build on their success while pursuing pathways to continue playing competitive football beyond high school. Their achievements also highlight the potential of young footballers developed in Bermuda to compete and succeed internationally. As the three seniors prepare for the next chapter of their football journeys, they leave an important mark on St. Andrew’s College — three consecutive CISAA championships, two national titles and a place in the school’s soccer history.



About St. Andrew’s College Soccer

St. Andrew’s College, located in Aurora, Ontario, competes in the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA) and the Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS) national soccer competition. The school’s 1st Soccer programme also participates in North American showcases and tournaments, providing student-athletes with opportunities to compete against high-level opposition and gain exposure to university and college recruitment programmes.