Police ask the public for help locating the 15-year-old CedarBridge Academy student

The Bermuda Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Bermuda National, Jah-Key Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is described as being approximately 6’ in height, slim build, and light brown complexioned with light brown hair, worn in an afro

He was last seen in the area of Summit View Drive, Hamilton Parish, at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

When last seen, he was wearing a Cedar Bridge Academy, school uniform. Light blue shirt, red and blue striped tie with grey pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old, Jah-Kee Johnson, is asked to immediately call the main police number, 295-0011.