Minister Rabain says changes boost accountability, transparency and student focus

The Government has unveiled a package of 17 amendments to the Education Authority Bill 2026 ahead of the resumed Committee Stage in the House of Assembly on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Announced by the Minister of Education, the Hon. Diallo V. Rabain, JP, MP, the revisions follow months of consultation with education stakeholders, parliamentarians and members of the public. Alongside the announcement, the Ministry published a plain-language summary outlining how the changes strengthen the legislation without altering its core structure.

“These amendments are the product of months of listening to education stakeholders, to members of the public who made submissions, and to parliamentarians on both sides of the House,” Minister Rabain said. “Every contribution that strengthens this Bill in the service of Bermuda’s children has been considered on its merits, regardless of its source.”

Key changes to the Bill

While several principles were implied in the original draft, the amendments write specific requirements directly into the legislation:

Student outcomes and support: The Bill now expressly states that the Authority’s primary objective is the continuous improvement of student learning, progress and educational outcomes across Bermuda’s maintained and aided schools. The Authority must also design frameworks for the early identification and timely support of students facing barriers to their learning, development, wellbeing or regular attendance.

The Bill now expressly states that the Authority’s primary objective is the continuous improvement of student learning, progress and educational outcomes across Bermuda’s maintained and aided schools. The Authority must also design frameworks for the early identification and timely support of students facing barriers to their learning, development, wellbeing or regular attendance. Merit-based appointments: Initial Board vacancies will be publicly advertised by the Board of Education, which will invite applications from the general public, interview candidates and shortlist qualified applicants for the Minister’s consideration. While the Minister will appoint the first Chief Executive Officer after consulting the Board of Education, future CEOs will be appointed directly by the Authority’s Board following consultation with the Minister, using the merit criteria in Schedule 3.

Initial Board vacancies will be publicly advertised by the Board of Education, which will invite applications from the general public, interview candidates and shortlist qualified applicants for the Minister’s consideration. While the Minister will appoint the first Chief Executive Officer after consulting the Board of Education, future CEOs will be appointed directly by the Authority’s Board following consultation with the Minister, using the merit criteria in Schedule 3. Transparency and oversight: The Authority will be legally required to publish its statutory reports, general directions from the Minister, its responses to those directions and generic school-level performance data, subject to safeguards for personal data and commercially sensitive information. Financial oversight is also expanded: the annual budget must separately itemise spending on specified facilities, health service-level agreements and Transition Advisory Committee work, while reports for the second and fourth quarters of each financial year must be laid before the Legislature.

The Authority will be legally required to publish its statutory reports, general directions from the Minister, its responses to those directions and generic school-level performance data, subject to safeguards for personal data and commercially sensitive information. Financial oversight is also expanded: the annual budget must separately itemise spending on specified facilities, health service-level agreements and Transition Advisory Committee work, while reports for the second and fourth quarters of each financial year must be laid before the Legislature. Whistleblowing and complaints: New provisions require the Authority to establish and publish formal complaints procedures while preserving existing statutory rights of appeal and review. Confidential reporting channels will also be created so officers, employees and secondees can report unlawful conduct, serious misconduct, maladministration or risks to student safety without breaching the Bill’s confidentiality rules.

New provisions require the Authority to establish and publish formal complaints procedures while preserving existing statutory rights of appeal and review. Confidential reporting channels will also be created so officers, employees and secondees can report unlawful conduct, serious misconduct, maladministration or risks to student safety without breaching the Bill’s confidentiality rules. School governance and assessments: The Authority must consider mechanisms for the independent assessment of schools and overall system performance. For maintained primary schools, it will be required to gather and record evidence on whether individual school-level Boards of Governors or clustered zonal Boards would best serve students, educators and the public interest.

The Authority must consider mechanisms for the independent assessment of schools and overall system performance. For maintained primary schools, it will be required to gather and record evidence on whether individual school-level Boards of Governors or clustered zonal Boards would best serve students, educators and the public interest. Technical refinements: Drafting updates from the Attorney-General’s Chambers correct internal cross-references, clarify minimum notice periods, renumber clauses and standardise references to trade unions.

What remains unchanged

Minister Rabain noted that he rejected proposals that would have pre-judged the Authority’s work or bound Parliament ahead of Phase Two decisions.

Under the revised Bill, the fundamental architecture of the reform stays intact:

An autonomous Education Authority will still be established, followed by an 18-month design and diagnostic phase.

During this 18-month period, the Department of Education will continue delivering education uninterrupted, the Commissioner of Education will remain in post, and the Education Act 1996 will continue to apply.

Once the diagnostic phase is complete, the Authority’s recommendations will return to the House of Assembly for evidence-based Phase Two decisions.

“Bermuda’s children deserve a reformed education system,” Minister Rabain said. “They deserve legislation that is carefully considered and durably built. That is what this Government, having listened widely and drafted carefully, is delivering.”