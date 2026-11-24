Public asked to see GPs for minor issues and collect discharged relatives promptly

Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) is asking members of the public to help ensure emergency services remain available to those who need them most.

King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH) is experiencing a period of extremely high demand in the Emergency Department, resulting in longer waiting times for some lower acuity patients.

People with non-emergency medical concerns are encouraged to contact their GP for advice and treatment rather than attending the Emergency Department.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency including a suspected heart attack or stroke, should seek immediate medical attention. If you believe you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.

Patients attending the Emergency Department are assessed and treated according to the acuity of their medical condition. Patients with non-emergency conditions can anticipate significant wait time.

Family members and others collecting patients who are being discharged from KEMH are also asked to collect them as soon as they are notified that a patient is ready to leave. This will help make beds available for other patients requiring care.

BHB thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation.