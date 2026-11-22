Held at HSBC Bermuda’s Front Street offices, the full-day programme marked the debut of WeSpeak’s newest boot camp curriculum, Developing Authentic Presence. Every boot camper had already completed Boot Camp 1.0, which since 2019 has helped over 1,000 women across Bermuda build their presentation skills and confidence. Friday’s cohort was the first to go further: from delivering a strong presentation to bringing credibility, composure and presence into every room they walk into.

“Our graduates didn’t just find their voice, they came back asking for more. Boot Camp 2.0 is our answer,” said WeSpeak Executive Director Suzanne Khan. “1.0 was about finding the courage to stand up. 2.0 is about showing up fully as yourself and owning the room. That could be a networking event, a client meeting, or the moment you never saw coming.”

Boot Camp 2.0 is supported by Exclusive Event Sponsor Resolution Life and Partner Sponsor Butterfield, a WeSpeak supporter since the charity’s launch in 2019.



“At Resolution Life, we know better decisions come from bringing different perspectives to the table. But having a seat at the table only matters if you have the confidence to use your voice. That’s why we’re proud to support WeSpeak and the women building that confidence today.” said Nick Bailey, CEO of Resolution Life’s Bermuda reinsurance business.

“Having been part of WeSpeak since its inception, I remember the beginning of our partnership with Butterfield and am deeply grateful for their continued support and commitment,” said Kathleen Faries, WeSpeak Co-Chair.



“That support has helped us grow to deliver more than 30 educational events for our community and our coaches. At every event, we hear personal stories of how finding the confidence to speak up has changed the direction of someone’s life. Seeing our first Boot Camp 2.0 take place is a wonderful reminder of how far we have come together, and how much more we can help women achieve.”

True to the WeSpeak model, the boot campers are coached by the charity’s own volunteers. Last week, more than 25 WeSpeak coaches completed WeSpeak’s Coach the Coaches 2.0, a full day of training dedicated to the new curriculum, so that every breakout session puts the day’s learning straight into practice.



The day was built around two journeys. In the morning, organisational psychologist and executive coach Dr. Jennifer Card led ‘The Inner Journey,’ centred on the ‘3Cs’ of Confidence, Calming the Nerves and Charisma. Boot campers learn to name and quiet their inner critic, steady their nerves with techniques such as box breathing and a growth mindset, and project presence through posture, eye contact and voice. Dr. Card, a registered psychologist and author of Leadership Equanimity, brings experience coaching leaders across finance, insurance, technology, law and healthcare.

After lunch, the focus turned outward. Lorene Phillips, founder and CEO of global speaking, training and executive coaching firm Clarendon Wallace, led ‘The Outer Journey,’ covering the art of storytelling and impromptu conversations. Participants worked on finding the ‘golden thread’ that ties their message together, building a bank of personal stories, and introducing themselves in three sentences through Passion, Proof, Promise. For the moments that can’t be rehearsed, they practised frameworks such as PREP—Point, Reason, Example, Point—to speak up with confidence when they haven’t had time to plan.

The day opened with a refresher on the WeSpeak’s 1.0 foundation, led by Leah JM Dean, CEO of Conduit International and author of the best-selling Assemble the Tribe and Be Different, alongside Business and Career coach Norma Nielsen.

Later in the afternoon, a panel of veteran speakers featuring Tanya Bule, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC; Kelly Madeiros, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Solstice; and Rinelle White, Owner & Founder of UMAMI Bermuda Spice shared additional perspectives with bootcampers. Rather than abstract advice, the panellists share their own stories: what nerves really feel like walking into a new boardroom, how they got a presentation back on track when it went sideways, and the confidence advice they have since thrown out. The panel closed with a lightning round on the one thing every woman in the room can do moving foward to use her voice.

The programme concluded with a new Speak Up Session 2.0, led by Fiona Luck and Alison Morrison, in which boot campers put the day’s learning into practice by speaking on an impromptu topic revealed on the spot. The event was followed by a networking reception celebrating WeSpeak’s first 2.0 cohort.

WeSpeak also extends its sincere thanks to HSBC Bermuda for hosting the event.

Looking ahead, WeSpeak’s next Boot Camp 1.0 will take place in spring 2027, with Boot Camp 2.0 set to run each fall, giving every 1.0 graduate a clear next step on their WeSpeak journey.

To find out more about WeSpeak, email hello@wespeak.bm or visit wespeak.bm.