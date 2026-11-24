A’Mariss Dyer nets all four goals in tense victory over Somersfield Academy at Bernard Park

Dellwood Middle School claimed the Bermuda School Sports Federation (BSSF) Middle School Under-12 Netball Tournament crown after edging Somersfield Academy 4-3 in a tense final at Bernard Park.

In a tightly contested championship match, A’Mariss Dyer proved the difference for Dellwood, accounting for all four of her side’s goals to clinch the silverware. Aleisha Siddiqi led the response for Somersfield Academy with a brace, while Molly Morton added a single goal, but Dellwood held firm in the closing stages to complete an unbeaten run.

The showdown pitted the tournament’s two standout sides against each other following a six-team round-robin phase. Dellwood booked their place in the final as top seeds with a flawless 5-0 preliminary record, while Somersfield Academy finished runners-up at 4-1—their only group defeat also coming against the eventual champions.