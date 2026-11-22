Work near Tynes Bay for BELCO repairs will now run from 24 November to 27 November

The Ministry of Public Works and Environment is advising the public of a change to the previously announced emergency lane closure on North Shore Road near Tynes Bay, Devonshire, to accommodate BELCO cable repairs.



The lane closure will now take place from 24 November through 27 November 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



The Ministry thanks the public for its patience and cooperation while these necessary works are carried out.