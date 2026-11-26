The 24-hour strike, which will impact travel into Friday evening, will see three lines including a major one that connects the city to Heathrow Airport suspended

International News via Reuters:

London’s underground rail network was set to face widespread disruption on Thursday as staff begin the first of eight non-consecutive days of strikes this winter, delaying journeys for millions of commuters.

London’s extensive underground railway, known as “the Tube,” is used by between 3 million to 4 million passengers per day.

The 24-hour strike, which will impact travel into Friday evening, will see three lines including a major one that connects the city to Heathrow Airport suspended.

The whole network will face disruption and reduced service and will stop running early on Thursday night, London’s transport authority said.

RMT, the union organising the strikes, has said plans for new working arrangements around a voluntary four-day working week would worsen conditions for drivers, requiring them to drive trains for longer.

Two more 24-hour strikes are planned in mid-December, followed by further action in January and February.

Lime, one of the major providers of London’s 50,000 e-bikes, said it was preparing for an increase in demand for its bikes, which rose during previous strikes.

An underground strike in September 2025 that brought the network to a standstill caused widespread disruption in the British capital. Several, less disruptive strikes were held earlier this year.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sam Tabahriti