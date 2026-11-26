Oil spill blocks Smith’s road as driver escapes with minor injuries

UPDATE as of 1:43PM: Knapton Hill has now been reopened to regular traffic flow.

There has been a serious road traffic collision on Knapton Hill, Smith’s.

The roadway is currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and instead use South Road or Harrington Sounfd Road to get to their destinations.

It is anticipated that Knapton Hill, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for an extended period, due to a large oil spill resulting from the road traffic collision.

The single vehicle collision involved a truck. which overturned on Knapton Hill, just south of its junction with Harrington Sound Road, Smith’s.

The driver sustained what are considered minor injuries.