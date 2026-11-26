Bermudian umpire stands in middle as Sri Lanka beat Ireland by six wickets

Bermudian umpire Precious Smith stood in the middle alongside India’s Ankita Guha as Sri Lanka produced a clinical all-round display to beat Ireland by six wickets and capture the 2026 ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in Ajman.

Kept sharp throughout at the Karwan Sports Club—where Smith ruled on two stumpings and an LBW appeal—the officials watched Sri Lanka dismantle Ireland’s batting before chasing down their target with more than seven overs to spare to succeed inaugural 2025 champions Thailand.

Batting first, Ireland collapsed to 10/2 and 54/6 inside 12 overs before being bowled out for 96 in 19.3 overs. Alana Dalzell top-scored with 24 off 25 balls, while Sathya Sandeepani spearheaded Sri Lanka’s attack with 4/13 from four overs, backed by two run-outs.

Chasing 97, Sri Lanka slipped from 35/0 to 69/4 in the ninth over as Kia McCartney (2/16) and Cara Murray (2/38) struck twice apiece. However, Imesha Dulani counter-attacked with an unbeaten 44 off 25 deliveries—sharing an unbroken 30-run stand with Kavisha Dilhari (16*)—to power Sri Lanka to 99/4 in 12.4 overs.