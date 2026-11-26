Health ministry launches interactive quiz to help residents fight tooth decay

The Department of Health’s Oral Health Section is inviting residents to evaluate their oral hygiene habits and learn more about factors that may affect their risk for oral diseases by taking the interactive Dental Health Awareness Quiz.

Each online quiz is designed to help participants better understand how everyday habits, health conditions, and other factors can influence their oral health.

The first quiz in the series focuses on tooth decay. It consists of 15 questions that explore topics such as sugar consumption, brushing and flossing routines, fluoride use, dental visits, previous experiences with cavities, dry mouth, medical conditions, medications, and family history of tooth decay.

The quiz also encourages participants to consider factors that may make oral hygiene more challenging, including braces, dentures, fixed dental bridges, crowded teeth, or the need for assistance with brushing and flossing.

Minister of Health, Kim Wilson, said, “Tooth decay remains one of the most common oral health conditions, but it is largely preventable. This quiz provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the factors that may affect their oral health and identify areas where small changes can help reduce their risk of developing cavities.”

In addition to being available online, the Dental Health Awareness Quiz will be promoted through the Department of Health’s and the Government of Bermuda’s social media channels, providing residents with additional opportunities to participate, learn about oral health, and share the quiz with family and friends.

Acting chief dental officer, Dr. Rhonda Williams, added that “Prevention begins with awareness, and this quiz series offers a quick, accessible way to help residents understand their unique oral health risks and take proactive steps toward a healthier smile.”

Residents are encouraged to take the quiz, look out for future quizzes in the series, and use the information gained to support good oral health practices and informed discussions with their dental care providers.

The Dental Health Awareness Quiz can be accessed online at: https://forms.gov.bm/Departments/Health/Dental-Health-Awareness-Quiz

The Department of Health remains committed to promoting oral health awareness and supporting preventative measures that contribute to healthier communities.