Christabel Mugwagwa scores all seven goals in 7–1 final win over West End

Northlands Primary clinched their fourth consecutive Bermuda School Sports Federation (BSSF) Primary School Netball championship after powering past West End Primary 7–1 in a one-sided final.

Christabel Mugwagwa was unstoppable in the title decider, accounting for all seven of Northlands’ goals in a clinical shooting display, while Tessa Stevens netted the lone reply for West End.

Northlands dominated throughout the knockout phase, racking up 25 goals across three matches. They opened with a 10–2 quarter-final victory over Somerset Primary—powered by seven goals from Caie Rogers and four from Mugwagwa—before dispatching Harrington Sound Primary 8–3 in the semi-finals behind five more from Mugwagwa and a Maya Dicka Harris hat-trick.

West End reached the showpiece after surviving a dramatic 4–3 quarter-final win over Warwick Academy via a last-minute goal, followed by a 6–3 semi-final triumph over Purvis Primary in which Liberty Franklin and Stevens struck three apiece.