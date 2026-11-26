Statement on behalf of CederBridge Academy:

CedarBridge Academy celebrated International Men’s Day with a series of meaningful activities designed to recognise, uplift and empower our male students and staff. The morning began with the sharing of positive affirmations, encouraging notes and special treats as they entered the school building, reminding them that they are valued and appreciated.

A special assembly, led entirely by male students from various year levels, featured prayer, affirmations, the school song, a special performance, recognition of distinguished male role models and an engaging panel discussion.

The celebration also recognised men who have made meaningful contributions to education, leadership and the wider community. Honourees included Premier the Hon. E. David Burt, the Hon. Diallo Rabain, Radell Tankard, Kenneth Caesar, Greg Glasglow, Christopher Swan and community partner Wayne Raynor Sr.

The Minister of Education, the Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP, congratulated the CedarBridge students. Minister Rabain said, “I wish to thank the students for their recognition and also commend them for organising and leading an assembly to honour male leaders in our community for their service and contributions to Bermuda.”

A special performance was delivered by Shane Powell, Bermudian dancer, youth mentor and co-founder of Bermuda Squad Entertainers. Mr. Powell also shared the significance of receiving the King’s Certificate and Badge of Honour in 2023, recognising his outstanding service to young people and the wider community.

A highlight of the assembly was the panel discussion, moderated by CBA educator, Mr. Dennis Eve, featuring local professionals Donte Brangman, teacher and owner of Clean Slate Painting & Maintenance; Dakarrie Steede, Solution Center Analyst at KEMH; and Idrees Sharrieff, firefighter and CPR instructor – also known collectively as the “Bro Code”.

We were also privileged to welcome two distinguished international guests as part of our panel: Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Grammy-nominated recording artist and actor known for his roles in The Wire, 90210 and Swagger, and Greg Cally, an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer and writer. Together, they co-founded the Surrounded by Stories Film Festival and were visiting Bermuda as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The panelists engaged in candid, meaningful conversations with students about overcoming trials and tribulations, navigating manhood, life-changing experiences, entrepreneurship, self-identity and the importance of encouraging themselves and others.

Students also participated in an interactive presentation on self-worth, led by CedarBridge Academy Year Head and teacher, Mr. John Virgil. Using a monetary note that was crumpled, folded, and many other things, the demonstration reinforced the powerful message that, regardless of life’s challenges and experiences, an individual’s value remains unchanged.

The assembly concluded with a vote of thanks and our collective CBA Closing Affirmation: “I am Brilliant, Outstanding, and Excellent!”

The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of positive male role models, brotherhood, resilience, mentorship and creating spaces where young men feel seen, heard, supported and valued.