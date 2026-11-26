Bermudian fly-half caps masterclass with late try as UBCOB see off Meraloma

Bermudian fly-half Jamin Hodgkins delivered a masterclass in game management and goal-kicking as the UBCOB Ravens saw off westside rivals Meraloma in an entertaining clash at Connaught Park.

After edging ahead 7–5 at the quarter-mark, the Ravens survived a pivotal test five metres from their own line when front jumper Brian Ndirangu stole a Meraloma lineout throw. Sparked by the turnover, the visitors ran in three tries before the break—capitalising on penalty pressure, close-range opportunism from Frank Carson, and a fluid counter-attack finished by scrum-half Kahler—to build a 28–10 half-time cushion despite tries from Meraloma’s Jackey Kuang and Hickey.

The Ravens tightened their grip after the interval, setting up attacking lineouts inside Meraloma’s 22 for Ethan Berry and Max Boulanger to cross and stretch the lead to 42–10 by the 50-minute mark.

Meraloma rallied spiritedly late on through a second score from Kuang and a dazzling solo run by full-back Walmsley, but the Ravens added two further tries as play opened up—capped by Hodgkins chasing down his own grubber kick from 30 metres out to seal the derby triumph.