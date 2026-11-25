Minister hails passing of Education Authority Act

The Education Authority Act 2026 has today passed Second Reading in the Senate, completing its passage through Bermuda’s Legislature. The bill passed with support from Government, Opposition, and Independent benches, a bipartisan outcome on legislation nearly two decades in the making.

The Minister of Education, The Hon. Diallo V. Rabain, JP, MP, said:

“Today is a significant day for Bermuda’s children.

With the passage of the Education Authority Act 2026 through both chambers of our Legislature, we have put in place the governance foundation that Bermuda’s public education system has needed for a generation.

I want to thank everyone who made today possible.

I thank the educators, parents, public officers, and community stakeholders whose patient work over nearly two decades shaped this legislation. I thank the Education Authority Working Group, who gave hundreds of hours of their time to this reform. I thank the Members of both chambers of our Legislature, on all sides, who contributed to the debate and to the final bill.

I particularly acknowledge the Opposition’s support for this legislation. Bills of this generational significance are stronger when they are shaped by both sides of our Legislature, and this bill is stronger for it.

I thank the Independent Senators who engaged with the bill today. Their substantive scrutiny will help ensure that the Act is implemented well.

And I thank the Bermudian public. In independent survey after independent survey, they have told us that this is the direction they want. Today, we have delivered it.

Today’s passage puts in place the foundation. It does not transform our schools overnight. Children will keep going to school tomorrow. Teachers will keep teaching. Principals will keep leading.

What begins now is the 18-month programme of design, consultation, and recommendation that the Board will lead. The next phase of legislation will return to our Legislature in due course for the full scrutiny of both chambers.

This reform is bigger than any party, any Minister, or any Legislature. It is about building a system that serves Bermuda’s children regardless of who holds these roles.

The real measure of this reform will not be the passage of the bill today. It will be what changes for the children sitting in Bermuda’s classrooms in the years ahead. That is the standard I ask every Bermudian to hold this reform to and it is the standard I will hold myself to as we move forward.

There is much work ahead. I look forward to it.”