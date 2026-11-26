Both Men’s and Women’s teams suffer three-set defeats to Barbados in Jamaica

Bermuda’s doubles campaign at the 2026 WATA Caribbean Senior Squash Championships (CASA) in Kingston, Jamaica, ended at the semi-final stage after both the Men’s and Women’s pairs suffered three-set defeats to second-seeded Barbadian opposition.

Competing at the Liguanea Club, third seeds Anaya Smith and D’vario Thompson pushed Barbados’ Jason Doyle and Shawn Simpson to the limit in a 36-minute Men’s Doubles semi-final. After dropping the opener 11–5, the Bermudians rallied to level the tie 11–8 before falling 11–5 in the decider.

Women’s Doubles pair Juliette Ferrari-McComb and Melina Turk followed an identical pattern in a 25-minute semi-final against Eboni Atherley and Jada Smith-Padmore, responding from an 11–5 first-game loss to take the second 11–7 before going down 11–5 in the third.

Both Bermudian pairs had reached the last four in straight games—Smith and Thompson defeating Saint Vincent’s Jayden George and Mikal Quammie 11–6, 12–10, while Ferrari-McComb and Turk brushed aside Jamaica’s Nathlee Boreland and Priya Stoddart 11–3, 11–6. Earlier in Mixed Doubles, Micah Franklin and Sydney Wallace were edged 8–11, 11–10, 11–6 in 32 minutes by Jamaica’s Katherine Risden and Jonathan Walker.