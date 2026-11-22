For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, Meza Flores and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States

Vehicles burn on a highway near Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, November 20, 2026, following an announcement by the interim government of the arrest of Beltrán-Leyva Cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, in an operation between Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena) and US intelligence agencies, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on November 21, 2026. Yohari Leon via Facebook/via Reuters. International News via Reuters:

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, and two other leaders of his drug-trafficking organization in Sinaloa state on Friday night, Mexico’s security chief said on Saturday.

For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, Meza Flores and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

He was considered one of the leaders of the Beltran Leyva cartel, previously a rival of the Sinaloa cartel. After Sinaloa cartel founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was taken into US custody in 2024, infighting began between two factions for control of the cartel, Los Chapitos and Los Mayos. Meza Flores’ Beltran Leyva had recently allied with the Los Mayos faction, security experts say.

The arrest is the latest in a string of captures and killings of high-profile suspected drug traffickers by Mexico, which is under pressure from US President Donald Trump. He has threatened unilateral military action inside Mexico if the government does not do more against the cartels.

Overnight on Friday, the military operation sparked a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa, including armed clashes between Mexican security forces and cartel members, who set up flaming roadblocks in some areas.

Social media videos from Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured on Friday night, showed Mexican security force helicopters firing at ground targets, residents scrambling to seek cover at a baseball game and others hiding for safety by a night market.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO INTELLIGENCE COOPERATION

Special forces from Mexico’s army and National Guard carried out the capture in coordination with US and Mexican intelligence agencies, Mexico’s Defense Ministry said in a post on X. The post said cartel members had set up roadblocks in nearby municipalities, but that security forces were deployed alongside local authorities to clear them.

“The exchange of strategic intelligence between the United States and Mexico helped make this operation possible,” US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson wrote in a post on X, applauding Mexican security forces. “Results like these are not achieved overnight. They are the product of sustained cooperation and trust. This is what we can accomplish when we work together. We will continue pursuing criminals.”

Several US agencies applauded the operation. Homeland Security Investigations said on X that the operation was “a MAJOR blow to one of Mexico’s most powerful cartel networks.” US Northern Command congratulated Mexican forces, saying that its counter-cartel task force had worked with other US interagency partners on information that led to the capture.

Four Mexican Army infantry soldiers died in the operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on X that extended the institution’s condolences to the families.

The statement added that security forces killed seven attackers and arrested eight alleged criminals in the operation, including three transferred to Mexico City and five who were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Meza Flores and his cousin, who was the second-in-command within the Beltran Leyva criminal organization, were taken to Mexico City at 5:20 a.m. (1120 GMT) and handed over to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime. Also arrested and handed over was Meza Flores’ brother-in-law, who was his financial operator.

Security minister Omar Garcia Harfuch also extended his condolences to the families of the killed soldiers in a post on X and added that authorities seized, among other weapons, a .50-caliber rifle, a grenade launcher and two hand grenades in the operation.

VIOLENCE SUBSIDES BY SATURDAY

While Friday night social media posts showed scenes of roadblocks, cars being burned and a local reporter being forced to scramble for cover amid a gunfight, by Saturday the violence had substantially subsided.

Sinaloa state authorities said “the situation is under control and being addressed by all levels of government.” They added that they were monitoring highways and urban and rural areas of Guasave. Activities were focused on restoring mobility, and residents could resume normal activities, they said.

According to a local security official, there was a nervous atmosphere in the city as residents had been sheltering in place since Friday night. Businesses remained closed and streets were deserted, but there were no current bouts of generalized violence, the official said.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Sarah Kinosian, Laura Gottesdiener, and Fabian Andres Cambero in Mexico City; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Matthew Lewis