Duchess of Gloucester and Governor watch Bermudian musicians wrap up two-week UK tour

In a historic milestone, the Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) Band & Corps of Drums proudly took its place in front of Buckingham Palace during a Captain’s Inspection ceremony over the weekend.

The parade – attended by Her Royal Highness (HRH) the Duchess of Gloucester, the RBR’s Colonel-in-Chief – capped a busy two-week overseas camp for the musicians, who also took part in the Lord Mayor’s Show and a Guard’s Chapel concert at Wellington Barracks.

With Bermudian and Caribbean-inspired tunes included in their set lists, the soldiers represented the island and its culture with professionalism and class.

The RBR band, led by Captain Sheldon Fox II – who this month was appointed Director of Music – provided musical support during a Captain’s Inspection of the 26 Engineer Regiment at the royal residence in London on Saturday.

Accompanying HRH was His Excellency the Governor Andrew Murdoch, CMG CVO, RBR Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Simons and the regiment’s Second-in-Command Major Thomas Wood.

Lt Col Simons said: “It was a very proud moment to stand on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and watch the Royal Bermuda Regiment Band & Corps of Drums perform during the Captain’s Inspection.

“Full credit goes to the band’s Director of Music, Captain Sheldon Fox II, and every member of the band for the hard work, commitment and professionalism that brought them to this point.

“Annual camp is about much more than collective training and individual development. It provides an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with our UK counterparts, benchmark ourselves against the highest standards and identify where we should focus our future aspirations.”

He added: “I particularly want to recognise the junior members of the band. These high school and college students represent its future, and I hope they take time to reflect on what they have achieved and the significance of this experience.

“I would encourage them to continue to lean on the regiment as they pursue their personal and professional development.”

His Excellency the Governor added: “With a backdrop of crowds lining the gates of Buckingham Palace, it was an absolute privilege to stand alongside HRH the Duchess of Gloucester and the Commanding Officer, to watch our regimental band perform.

“The marching was crisp and the music was performed brilliantly despite a few cold hands. Captain Fox’s musical arrangement was wonderful and brought Bermudian colour to London’s autumn atmosphere.

“These overseas deployments deliver so much for the regiment and soldiers. They demonstrate the unique opportunities that joining the RBR can bring. Congratulations to all those who made this deployment possible.”

The RBR band arrived in the United Kingdom on November 12 and two days later joined the Band of The Royal Yeomanry (Inns of Court & City Yeomanry) for the annual Lord Mayor’s Show – an iconic procession through the streets of London when a newly elected Mayor is traditionally required to travel to Westminster and pledge loyalty to the King.

A Carnival concert brought the two ensembles together again at The Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards’ Chapel, which is part of Wellington Barracks, on November 19.

Capt Fox said: “Each event showcased the band’s versatility and professionalism while offering musicians the chance to perform before diverse audiences in iconic settings.

“The tour represented far more than a series of performances. It provided a rare developmental opportunity for musicians to observe and experience first-hand the operational tempo and exacting standards expected of bands regularly engaged in public duties. The knowledge and experience gained will undoubtedly contribute to the band’s continued growth and excellence.

“This successful visit was made possible through the outstanding partnership with the Bands of the Household Division, the Royal Military School of Music and the Royal Corps of Army Music. The support, mentorship and collaboration provided by these organisations were instrumental in making the tour both professionally rewarding and highly memorable.”

He added: “As the band reflects on a highly successful tour, it looks forward to building upon the foundations established through these partnerships and continuing to develop musicians capable of representing the RBR with distinction both at home and abroad.”

Between public engagements, RBR musicians trained with other military bands.

Corporal Paul Smith, 43, a tuba player who is a full-time entertainer in civilian life, was “awestruck” at some of the experiences enjoyed by the soldiers on the UK trip.

“I can’t get over the feeling of playing in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace and playing for our Colonel-in-Chief,” he said. “That was one of the biggest highlights of my career.

“Also, it was great to see people that I’ve trained with that were at the Royal Military School of Music when I was there, to see what they do now within the British Army, to see their progression and to see how passionate they still are about what they do and what we all do for music and bands in the military.”

Junior Musician Lance Corporal Ethan Smith, a 16-year-old student at Mount Saint Agnes Academy, said: “The standout performance from this trip for me was probably playing with the Yeomanry for both the Lord Mayor’s Show and our concert, but Buckingham Palace definitely was a fun one that was memorable.”

The saxophone player, who received his promotion to LCpl on the first day of the UK trip, also enjoyed being able to witness the proficiency of musicians from other units as he looks ahead towards the levels at which his own talents could grow.

Junior Musician Lilyrose Paynter, a 15-year-old flute player who is a pupil at The Berkeley Institute, noted that her musical sight reading improved during the trip.

Overall, she summed up the camp as a “very good experience” that she hoped to be able to repeat.

RBR Band & Corps of Drums set list for Captain’s Inspection

Bermuda Is Another World

Phenomenal

Lovely Day

Drum Display

Savannah Grass

Takeover

Swing March

Quick March Bermuda

For information on joining the Royal Bermuda Regiment, visit rbr.bm, or call 238-1045.