Premier praises Victor Scott Primary teacher Tanya Sutton for running student breakfast club

The Government of Bermuda is pleased to recognise Tanya Sutton from the Department of Education as a recipient of the October Public Service Excellence Award (PSEA).

Ms. Sutton, a teacher at the Victor Scott Primary School, has been acknowledged for her commitment to supporting students by consistently hosting the School Breakfast Club.

Through the School Breakfast Club, Ms. Sutton’s contributions help ensure that pupils have access to a nutritious breakfast before the start of the day. Young children are able to begin their days nourished, settled, and ready to make the most of their learning.

Beyond the provision of meals, the School Breakfast Club initiative contributes to a positive school environment by encouraging punctuality, attendance and positive relationships among students and staff. Access to breakfast also supports students’ ability to concentrate and engage in the classroom, reinforcing the important connection between well-being and academic achievement.

Ms. Sutton’s involvement demonstrates a willingness to go beyond her regular teaching responsibilities to support the wider needs of students. By helping create an environment where children feel welcomed, cared for and valued, she makes a meaningful contribution to the daily experience of students at Victor Scott Primary School.

On Friday (Nov. 20), in presenting Ms Sutton with her Public Service Excellence Award (PSEA) the Premier the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, said, “Through the Victor Scott Primary School Breakfast Club, Ms. Sutton helps children start the day with a good breakfast and come to class ready to learn. That is public service at its best. I thank her for the care she shows the children and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Head of the Public Service, Ms. Cherie Whitter, added, “Tanya Sutton’s commitment to supporting students beyond the classroom reflects the care and dedication that are central to excellent public service. Every effort to support the well being of Bermuda’s young people, our future, matters. I thank Ms. Sutton for the contribution she makes to Victor Scott Primary School and for the positive impact she continues to have on our children.”

Ms. Sutton’s recognition highlights the importance of public officers who take initiative, show compassion and dedicate time to understand and act on the needs of those in their care. Her contributions to the School Breakfast Club and overall commitment to her students have supported the well-being and development of Bermuda’s young people and strengthened the school community.

Each month, the Public Service Excellence Awards recognise individuals and teams who consistently demonstrate exceptional service, leadership, innovation and dedication to the community.