Updated international anti-doping rules enter into force for athletes and support staff on January one

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that the 2027 Prohibited List will enter into force on 1 January 2027, establishing the substances and methods banned across international sport for the upcoming year.

Updated annually following a global consultation process, the mandatory International Standard is maintained in English and French—with the English text prevailing in the event of any conflict—and governs athletes, coaches, and support personnel worldwide.

Ahead of the new year, WADA outlines four core classifications to guide anti-doping compliance:

Prohibited In-Competition: Unless WADA approves a different timeframe for a specific sport, this window begins at 11:59 p.m. on the day before scheduled competition and runs until the event and sample collection conclude.

Prohibited at All Times: Substances and methods in this category are strictly banned both In-Competition and Out-of-Competition under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Specified and Non-Specified Substances: Under Article 4.2.2 of the Code, all prohibited substances are classed as Specified unless marked otherwise, whereas no prohibited method is Specified unless explicitly identified as such. WADA stresses that Specified substances are no less serious or dangerous, but are more likely to be consumed for purposes unrelated to enhancing sport performance.

Substances of Abuse: Under Article 4.2.3, distinct rules apply to four substances frequently abused outside sport: cocaine, diamorphine (heroin), MDMA (“ecstasy”), and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or their metabolites where consistent with such use.