“We’re assuming that in 2027 we could remain durably above 3%,” Nagel, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, told an event
International News via Reuters:
The European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates further as soon as next month as inflation in the euro zone is likely to stay above 3% for some time next year, European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
“We’re assuming that in 2027 we could remain durably above 3%,” Nagel, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, told an event. “This means that, on the monetary policy side, we might have to do even more. We’ll be meeting again in December.”
Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Barbara Lewis