“We’re assuming that in 2027 we could remain durably above 3%,” Nagel, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, told an event

FILE PHOTO: German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the the IMF/World Bank 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates further as soon as next month as inflation in the euro zone is likely to stay above 3% for some time next year, European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

“We’re assuming that in 2027 we could remain durably above 3%,” Nagel, who heads Germany’s Bundesbank, told an event. “This means that, on the monetary policy side, we might have to do even more. We’ll be meeting again in December.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Barbara Lewis