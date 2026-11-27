Shoppers spending $20 or more in four Economic Empowerment Zones can win up to $500

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) has announced the return of its “Eat, Shop, Play” holiday campaign, running from Friday, November 27th, 2026 through Friday, January 1st, 2027. The seasonal initiative encourages the public to spend locally this holiday season by supporting participating restaurants, stores and businesses in Bermuda’s four Economic Empowerment Zones (EEZs): Somerset, North East Hamilton, South East Hamilton and St. George’s.

Shoppers who spend $20 or more at any participating business within the EEZs will be entered into the Shop to Win Draw for a chance to win one of three gift vouchers: a $500 grand prize, a $300 first prize and a $200 second prize. All vouchers can be used at any participating business across the four Economic Empowerment Zones.

While the City of Hamilton’s centre offers many great places to shop and dine, BEDC is encouraging the public to broaden where they spend their dollars this season. The EEZs are home to restaurants, retailers and service providers that are often overlooked, and the campaign invites shoppers to explore new spaces, get to know the entrepreneurs behind them and help reignite business activity in these communities.

“Eat, Shop, Play is about sharing the love and sharing the spend,” said Donte Hunt, Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and Officer responsible for the South East Hamilton EEZ, at the BEDC. “There are wonderful businesses outside the usual shopping districts, many of them hidden gems that residents have yet to discover. Even one stop in an Economic Empowerment Zone this holiday season can make a real difference.”

BEDC MSME Officers Ondreyah Rochester (North East Hamilton), Dennis Carter (St. George’s) and Richard Augustus (Somerset) added in a joint statement: “When you spend $20 in an Economic Empowerment Zone, that money stays in the community. It pays a local stylist, keeps a neighbourhood restaurant busy and gives a small business owner the confidence to invest in the year ahead. Eat, Shop, Play shows what happens when Bermuda chooses to back its own, and we want this season to be the strongest one yet.”

Since its launch, the Eat, Shop, Play campaign has generated nearly $800,000 in tracked spending across participating EEZ businesses, with more than 7,700 receipts submitted by shoppers. Last year alone, 90 businesses took part and an estimated $163,900 was spent across the four zones. BEDC continues to develop the four Economic Empowerment Zones and looks forward to building on the campaign’s success with more initiatives that promote business in Somerset, North East Hamilton, South East Hamilton and St. George’s.

To enter, shoppers should upload a photo of their receipt or payment confirmation showing a purchase of $20 or more to the online form for the zone where the purchase was made. The form works on mobile phones, so shoppers can take a photo of their receipt and upload it on the spot. All valid entries submitted between November 27th, 2026 and January 1st, 2027 will be included in the draw. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 5th, 2027.

For a full listing of participating businesses in each zone and to upload receipts, visit www.bedc.bm.

About BEDC

Bermuda Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) is Bermuda’s premier source of free confidential business advice for entrepreneurs. The mission is to serve Bermuda’s local business community with the highest degree of professionalism by providing, authoritative business advice, counsel, economic development and financial support. Bermuda Business Starts Here! For more information, visit www.bedc.bm.