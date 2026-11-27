The ruling is a political win for Quebec’s sovereigntist government and could complicate Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to unify Canada as the country faces an ongoing trade war and annexation threats from US President Donald Trump

A general view of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Amber Bracken International News via Reuters:

The Canadian Supreme Court on Friday upheld Quebec’s law banning public servants from wearing religious symbols, in a decision that will upset civil liberties groups who say the law is discriminatory and disproportionately targets Muslim women.

The ruling is a political win for Quebec’s sovereigntist government and could complicate Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to unify Canada as the country faces an ongoing trade war and annexation threats from US President Donald Trump.

Quebec’s previous government passed Bill 21 in 2019, saying it was necessary to protect its secularist society and maintained that anyone receiving services from public servants in the predominantly French-speaking province has the right to do so without being exposed to overt religious symbols.

In its ruling, Canada’s top court confirmed the validity of Bill 21, saying it is “rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historic commitment to ensuring the laicete of the state in a free and democratic society.”

The court found, however, that one provision of the bill infringed the rights of members of Quebec’s National Assembly whose religious beliefs require them to wear a face covering.

Reporting by Maria Cheng; Editing by Aurora Ellis and David Ljunggren