Statement by Robin Tucker, Shadow Minister for Youth & Family Services:

PLP Senator and Junior Minister for Social Development Lindsay Simmons has called for greater investment in our young people, stronger community club programmes and increased corporate sponsorship to address antisocial behaviour.

After nine years of PLP Government, why is a PLP Senator still calling for the very things her own Government has committed to delivering?

The PLP Government has reported providing more than $2.5 million in capital development grants to community clubs and more than $670,000 from the Confiscated Assets Fund to support youth programmes.

In September 2025, the Minister of National Security reported that $397,434 had been invested in sporting organisations under the National Violence Reduction Strategy. Clubs were required to demonstrate their capacity to deliver structured youth programmes promoting discipline, teamwork and conflict resolution.

These are precisely the programmes the PLP Senator is now calling for.

What has been delivered with that money? How many children have benefited? Where programmes were successful, did the PLP Government provide additional resources to expand them?

Bermuda already has a National Youth Policy, a National Sports Policy and a National Violence Reduction Strategy. The PLP Government has also acknowledged that demand for its Out of School Programme exceeds available provision.

What has been done to address that shortfall?

The PLP Senator should also explain what her Government is doing within our schools to reinforce discipline, respect and personal responsibility, strengthen community policing relationships and support vulnerable children before they become involved in antisocial behaviour.

Bermuda’s corporate community has supported youth development, sporting organisations and charities for decades. Before asking businesses to contribute more, the PLP Government must account for the public money it has already committed and demonstrate what that investment has achieved.

The One Bermuda Alliance calls on the PLP Government to publish the results of its youth development programmes, including expenditure, participation, programme evaluations and outstanding funding requirements.

After nine years in office, the PLP Government must answer for the delivery of its own policies.

The PLP Senator has identified the problems. Bermudians are entitled to know why they persist and what her Government intends to do about them.

Our young people cannot afford to keep waiting.