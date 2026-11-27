BEDC maps the way forward for supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses

Our guest on Bermuda Means Business this week is Erica Smith, Executive Director of the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, which supports small and medium sized enterprises.

We spoke to Ms Smith in the wake of Global Entrepreneurship Week, in which the BEDC played a major role.

Through its Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition, substantial funds were shared with entrepreneurs to boost their endeavours.

In her interview with Caroline Desmarais, Ms Smith reveals that the BEDC plans to set up an Enterprise Fund.

Bermuda Broadcasting extends special thanks to the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club for allowing us to film on their property.