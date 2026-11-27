Bermudian record-holder prepares to compete at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships next week

Bermudian national record-holder Elijah Daley returns to the global stage next week when he competes at the 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) at Beijing’s iconic Water Cube.

Running from December 1st – 6th, the 18th edition of the short-course showpiece brings together more than 1,000 athletes from over 200 countries. For Daley—a Political Science and Philosophy student at the University of Toronto—the meet caps a landmark year following top-20 finishes in both the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“Representing Bermuda internationally is always an amazing experience for me,” said Daley. “It brings me so much pride to represent my country, and I feel honoured to do it on such a high stage.”

Daley arrives in Beijing holding 12 Bermuda senior national records—six in short course across breaststroke, butterfly, and individual medley, alongside six long-course marks. The Ontario University Athletics (OUA) all-star built strong momentum during his debut collegiate season with the Varsity Blues, helping capture an OUA championship banner and U SPORTS team silver after claiming OUA 200m IM silver and reaching three national A-Finals.

“My teammates push me every single day,” Daley added. “It’s a great group of people who work incredibly hard, and they push me to be the best person I can be, both inside and outside of the pool.”