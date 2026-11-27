Bermuda records three straight wins in Kingston while the women’s squad endures a tough start

Bermuda’s Men’s Veterans enjoyed an unbeaten start to the team phase of the 2026 WATA Caribbean Senior Squash Championships in Kingston, Jamaica, posting three consecutive victories while the Women’s Veterans endured a testing opening schedule.

Powered by undefeated runs from Stephen Smith in the Over-40s and John Fletcher in the Over-50s, the Bermudian men recorded back-to-back 2–1 wins over the Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago before sweeping hosts Jamaica 3–0. Against the Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago, straight-games victories from Smith and Fletcher offset defeats for Over-60 player Peter Drury, before Drury bounced back in straight sets against Geoff Roper to complete the whitewash of Jamaica.

In the Women’s Veterans draw, Bermuda faced tough ties against Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, slipping to defeats across all three fixtures. After a 3–0 loss to Guyana—headlined by Over-40 player Susie Howells facing former world number 19 Nicolette Fernandes—Howells put Bermuda on the board with a four-set win over Melissa Lue Yen in a 2–1 defeat to Jamaica and added a walkover victory in a 2–1 setback against Trinidad and Tobago.