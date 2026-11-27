Bermudian forward’s side falls seven–three after early five-goal deficit proves too steep to overcome

Bermudian forward Blake Montgomery and his Belleville Senators teammates suffered a 7–3 defeat against the Toronto Marlies in their annual School Day game at CIBC Place.

Toronto seized early control in the morning contest through two first-period goals from Vinni Lettieri, before Luke Haymes struck on the power play, Reese Johnson netted shorthanded, and Vinny Borgesi added an even-strength finish to build a commanding 5–0 lead midway through the second period.

Belleville refused to fold, sparking life into the contest with three unanswered goals before the second intermission. Luke Ellinas buried a rebound to open the Senators’ account, Kyle McDonald claimed his first goal for the club from a corner feed, and Carter Yakemchuk picked out the top corner on the power play to cut the deficit to 5–3.

Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished in a tighter third period, however, as Brendan Brisson restored Toronto’s three-goal cushion before Haymes sealed the points with an empty-netter.