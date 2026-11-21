The Ministry of Public Works and Environment advises motorists that the Saltus Run/Walk will take place on Sunday, 22 November 2026, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The one-mile and 5K races will begin and end at the Saltus Campus Field on Woodlands Road and will travel along surrounding roads. There will be no road closures for this event.

Police officers and race marshals will direct traffic along the routes. Motorists are advised to use caution, avoid conflict with participants and follow all traffic-control instructions.

Please see the attached Road Traffic Notice for full route details.

The Ministry encourages the motoring public’s full cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience that may result.