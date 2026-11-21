Barbados tourism representatives underscore the importance of maintaining strong cultural, familial and tourism connections

Barbados Tourism representatives visited Bermuda this week, connecting with members of the local Barbadian community during a special cocktail reception at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort.

The gathering provided an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between the two islands, celebrate their shared Caribbean heritage and explore opportunities for continued engagement.

Kendal Trott spoke with the President of the Barbados Association of Bermuda, who spoke about the significance of the visit and the importance of maintaining strong connections between the Barbadian community in Bermuda and their homeland.