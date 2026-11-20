Squad drawn against top seeds Canada, Dominican Republic and Honduras in Group A

Bermuda’s Under-17 women’s national team have been drawn alongside regional heavyweights Canada, co-hosts the Dominican Republic, and Honduras in Group A of the 2027 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Qualifiers.

Conducted on Wednesday, the official draw mapped out the qualification pathway to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the 16 participating member associations.

Co-hosted by the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica from February 1st to 7th 2027, the tournament divides the nations into four groups of four, with only the four group winners advancing to secure a World Cup berth.

Having entered the draw from Pot 4 based on the November 2026 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Rankings, Bermuda face a demanding opening assignment against top seeds Canada on February 1st.

They will then meet group hosts the Dominican Republic on February 3rd before concluding their round-robin campaign against Honduras on February 6th.