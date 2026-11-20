The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.0% at 10,346.34 points, hitting a five-month low, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 2.2% lower at 23,651.73 after touching a four-month low

People arrive at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor International News via Reuters:

UK stocks fell on Friday, as a global selloff tied to worries about AI valuations and US interest rates dragged banking and mining stocks lower, overshadowing stronger-than-expected UK retail sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.0% at 10,346.34 points, hitting a five-month low, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 2.2% lower at 23,651.73 after touching a four-month low.

• The selloff was part of a broader global market rout, with concern over AI-linked valuations and expectations for higher US interest rates pressuring risk assets

• The financial sector was the biggest drag on the index: HSBC dropped 3.6%, Standard Chartered lost 5.6%, Barclays fell 3.3% and NatWest Group slipped 2.5%

• Precious and industrial metal miners were on course for a loss of more than 10% this week, dragged down by softer gold and copper prices, making them among FTSE’s worst-performing sectors [GOL/][MET/L]

• Shell dropped 1% and Ithaca Energy dropped nearly 5% as oil prices fell, with Brent crude down about 1%, weighing on the sector [O/R]

• Defensive consumer names offered some support. Unilever rose 2.2% to lead FTSE 100 gainers, while National Grid rose 1.1% and GSK added 0.8%

• On the data front, UK retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7% in October from September, bolstered by a government call for households to stock up on long-life items as well as stronger clothing sales

• Separately, UK government borrowing came in at £17 billion ($22.28 billion) in October, below forecasts of £18 billion, while earlier deficits were revised down by £3.6 billion, giving Chancellor John Healey some positive news on public finances

• Meanwhile, Britain and the European Union were set to deepen ties through agreements on easing food trade and youth mobility at a summit, and left open broader discussions about their long-term relationship

• The domestically-focused FTSE 250 logged its seventh straight day of declines, marking its longest losing streak since November 2025

• Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 5.7-to-1 margin in the London market

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara